Boston has become a focal point for contemporary art in the 21st century, with the Institute of Contemporary Art leading the way. The building is a work of art in itself: a glass structure cantilevered over a waterside plaza. The vast light-filled interior allows for multimedia presentations, educational programs and studio space, as well as the development of the permanent collection.

The ICA collection showcases both national and international artists, including the likes of graffiti artist Shepard Fairey, video artist Christian Jankowski, photographer Boris Mikhailov, Boston-born artist/sculptor Josiah McElheny, sculptor Sarah Sze and hybrid artist Wangechi Mutu. Look for all manner of art, from paintings to video to multidimensional mixed-media mash-ups.

The ICA building is arguably as much of an attraction as the art itself, skillfully incorporating its surroundings into the architecture. In the Founders Gallery, which spans the entire width of the building, a glass wall virtually eliminates any barrier between viewer and seascape.