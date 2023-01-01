Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum

'Boston Harbor a teapot tonight!' To protest against unfair taxes, a gang of rebellious colonists dumped 342 chests of tea into the water. The 1773 protest – the Boston Tea Party – set into motion the events leading to the Revolutionary War. Nowadays, replica Tea Party Ships are moored at Griffin's Wharf, alongside an excellent experiential museum dedicated to the catalytic event. Using re-enactments, multimedia and fun exhibits, the museum addresses all aspects of the Boston Tea Party and subsequent events.

Visitors can board the fully rigged Eleanor and the whaler Beaver to experience life aboard an 18th-century vessel. Would-be rebels can throw crates of tea into the harbor, in solidarity with their fiery forebears. To hear both sides of the story, visitors can witness a virtual debate between Sam Adams and King George III (though in reality they never met). The museum's one actual artifact – a tea crate known as the Robinson Half Chest – is highlighted with an audio presentation.

Tickets are expensive, considering it's a small museum. Save a couple of dollars by purchasing tickets online.