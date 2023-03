Towering 40ft over Fort Point Channel, the giant Hood Milk Bottle would hold 50,000 gallons of milk if it could hold a drop (that’s 800,000 glasses of milk, if anybody’s counting). This unlikely landmark was built in 1934 to house an ice-cream stand, which it did for 30-odd years. The milk bottle was finally purchased by Hood Milk, New England’s largest and oldest dairy, and moved to its current location. Open for sandwiches and snacks during summer months.