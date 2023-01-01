The official entrance to Chinatown is the decorative gate (paifong), a gift from the city of Taipei. It is symbolic – not only as an entryway for guests visiting Chinatown, but also as an entryway for immigrants who are still settling here, as they come to establish relationships and put down roots in their new home.

Surrounding the gate and anchoring the southern end of the Rose Kennedy Greenway is Chinatown Park. A bamboo-lined walkway runs through the modern gardens. The plaza is often populated by local residents engaged in Xiangqi (Chinese chess) and Falun Gong (a Chinese spiritual practice).