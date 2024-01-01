Boston Massacre Monument

Beacon Hill & Boston Common

Paying tribute to the five victims of the Boston Massacre, this 25ft memorial replicates Paul Revere’s famous engraving of the tragic event.

Nearby Beacon Hill & Boston Common attractions

1. Parkman Bandstand

0.06 MILES

Dating to 1912, Parkman Bandstand is now used for concerts, rallies and other events.

2. Boston Common

0.1 MILES

America's oldest public park, Boston Common has a long and storied history, serving as a campground for British troops during the Revolutionary War and as…

3. Great Elm Site

0.1 MILES

Now marked by a plaque, the Great Elm stood on this site for more than 200 years. History has it that the tree was used for public executions in the 17th…

4. Central Burying Ground

0.13 MILES

The Central Burying Ground is one of the city's oldest cemeteries, but it was a less prestigious resting place, used for Catholics, outsiders and British…

5. Soldiers & Sailors Monument

0.13 MILES

This massive monument is dedicated to the namesake soldiers and sailors who died in the Civil War. The four bronze statues represent Peace, History, the…

6. Brewer Fountain

0.15 MILES

Dating to 1868, this lovely bronze fountain depicts four aquatic deities from antiquity.

7. Blaxton Plaque

0.19 MILES

The 50-acre Boston Common is the country’s oldest public park. If you have any doubt, refer to the plaque emblazoned with the words of the treaty between…

8. Park St Church

0.21 MILES

Shortly after the construction of Park St Church, powder for the War of 1812 was stored in the basement, earning this location the moniker ‘Brimstone…