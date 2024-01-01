The Central Burying Ground is one of the city's oldest cemeteries, but it was a less prestigious resting place, used for Catholics, outsiders and British soldiers. The most recognized name here is the artist-in-residence, Gilbert Stuart, also known as the ‘Father of American Portraiture.’
