Statue of George Washington

Beacon Hill & Boston Common

LoginSave

At the main (Arlington St) entrance to the Public Garden, visitors are met by a statue of George Washington mounted nobly on his horse.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Baseball game in Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts.

    Fenway Park

    1.46 MILES

    Home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest operating baseball park in the country. As such, the park has many quirks that make for a…

  • Elevated view, Lowell House, Harvard Square, Harvard University and Charles River.

    Harvard University

    2.72 MILES

    America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…

  • Museum of Science

    Museum of Science

    0.95 MILES

    The educational playground that is the Museum of Science has more than 600 interactive exhibits. Favorites include the world’s largest lightning-bolt…

  • Minute Man National Historic Park

    Minute Man National Historic Park

    12.08 MILES

    The route that British troops followed to Concord has been designated the Minute Man National Historic Park. The visitor center at the eastern end of the…

  • Punto Urban Art Museum

    Punto Urban Art Museum

    14.6 MILES

    If you walk south on Lafayette from Derby St, you'll find yourself on the other side of the tracks (or river, in this case). Welcome to El Punto, or ‘The…

  • Harvard Yard

    Harvard Yard

    2.74 MILES

    Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…

  • DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum

    DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum

    13.38 MILES

    The magical DeCordova Sculpture Park encompasses 35 acres of green hills, providing a spectacular natural environment for a constantly changing exhibit of…

  • 500px Photo ID: 14084519 -

    Institute of Contemporary Art

    1.44 MILES

    Boston has become a focal point for contemporary art in the 21st century, with the Institute of Contemporary Art leading the way. The building is a work…

View more attractions

Nearby Beacon Hill & Boston Common attractions

1. Ether Monument

0.07 MILES

On the northwest side of the lagoon in the Public Garden, the Ether Monument commemorates the first use of anesthesia (in Boston) for medical purposes.

2. Krakow Witkin Gallery

0.1 MILES

After years of fruitful cooperation, Barbara Krakow and Andrew Witkin finally renamed their venerable gallery – previously the Barbara Krakow Gallery – to…

3. Arlington Street Church

0.13 MILES

The first public building erected in Back Bay in 1861, this graceful church features extraordinary Tiffany windows and 16 bells in its steeple. The church…

4. Public Garden

0.13 MILES

Adjoining Boston Common, the Public Garden is a 24-acre botanical oasis of Victorian flower beds, verdant grass and weeping willow trees shading a…

5. Make Way for Ducklings Statue

0.13 MILES

The most endearing of the Public Garden monuments is Make Way for Ducklings, always a favorite with kids. The sculpture depicts the characters in Robert…

6. Gibson House Museum

0.15 MILES

Catherine Hammond Gibson was considered quite the pioneer when she moved to this Italian Renaissance row house in 1860 (that she was a female homeowner in…

7. Gallery Naga

0.19 MILES

Inside the Gothic digs of the Church of the Covenant, Gallery Naga exhibits contemporary painters, featuring many highly regarded local and regional…

8. Soldiers & Sailors Monument

0.26 MILES

This massive monument is dedicated to the namesake soldiers and sailors who died in the Civil War. The four bronze statues represent Peace, History, the…