After years of fruitful cooperation, Barbara Krakow and Andrew Witkin finally renamed their venerable gallery – previously the Barbara Krakow Gallery – to reflect their joint efforts. It continues to be one of Boston's most prominent artistic institutions, with a catalog of artists that reads like something from a major museum. The gallery represents the estates of Sol LeWitt, Fred Sandback and George Segal, and shows many others. Look for minimalist, conceptual and reductivist works in all types of media.