Midway Gallery

Boston

Fort Point is no longer the gritty, offbeat artists' enclave it once was, but there is still a flourishing artistic community here – which you will find in unexpected places. Wander away from the waterfront to discover this massive art space, that hosts studios, exhibits and performances. Check the website to see what local or national artist is on display.

