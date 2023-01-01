Underground at Ink Block

What used to be an abandoned parking lot beneath the interstate is now an 8-acre playground and art space. The main draw is the fantastic mural project, which turned 150,000 sq ft of concrete wall space into a fabulous outdoor gallery for street art, with bold colorful pieces by a dozen local and national artists. To say the mural brightens the place up is an understatement. There's also a dog park, walking paths and fitness classes to get you moving.