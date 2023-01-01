The brick-and-beam buildings along Harrison Ave were originally used to manufacture goods ranging from canned food to pianos. Now these factories turn out paintings and sculptures instead. Housing about 70 artist studios and more than a dozen galleries, the SoWa Artists Guild is the epicenter of the South End art district. There is a SoWa Open Studios event on the first Friday of every month, while many artists also welcome visitors on Sundays.

Many of the galleries are also open during daytime hours.