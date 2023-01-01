The interactive, educational exhibits at the delightful Boston Children’s Museum keep kids entertained for hours. Highlights include a bubble exhibit, rock-climbing walls, a hands-on construction site and intercultural immersion experiences. The light-filled atrium features an amazing three-story climbing maze. In nice weather kids can enjoy outdoor eating and playing in the waterside park. Look for the iconic Hood Milk Bottle on Fort Point Channel.

The museum building utilizes loads of green technology, including salvaged and recycled construction materials and a fuel-efficient heating system that incorporates a green roof. Rainwater runoff is collected and used for irrigation and plumbing.