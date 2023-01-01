This refurbished big-windowed warehouse is the hub of the Fort Point Arts Community, and contains a gallery featuring work from the talented collective. See huge psychedelic oils, prints inspired by 14th-century Venetian laces, lampshades made from birch, and mixed-media films. Several times a year, FPAC hosts popular open-studio events that allow you to see the artists’ working spaces as well as their creations.

Other FPAC spaces around the neighborhood include the FP3 Gallery and the FPAC Space at the Envoy.