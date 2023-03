The drive to Fort Foster Park twists past blooming flowers, Victorian homes and tantalizing ocean glimpses. The seaside park is a nice place to walk some trails, have a picnic and play in rocky tide pools. Look out to sea for views of Whaleback Ledge lighthouse (1831).

To get here from US 1, take ME 103 for 5 miles, then cross a small channel to Gerrish Island. Follow Pocahontas Rd through the woods.