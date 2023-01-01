American Independence Museum

Celebrating Exeter’s early history, this museum maintains the town’s historic collections inside the 18th-century Ladd-Gilman House. Among the highlights of this National Landmark property are the furnishings and possessions of the Gilman family, who lived here from 1720 to 1820, along with a document archive, including two original drafts of the US Constitution and personal correspondence of George Washington, Pierre L’Enfant and other notables. The museum also maintains Folsom Tavern, which once hosted George Washington and his revolutionary officers.