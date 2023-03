The beach actually begins south of the state line, on the north bank of the Merrimack River at Salisbury Beach State Reservation in Massachusetts. Take I-95 exit 56 (MA 1A) and head east to Salisbury Beach, then north along NH 1A to Hampton Beach State Park, a long stretch of sand shielded by dunes. Facilities include a promenade, bathhouses and a band shell with an amphitheater.