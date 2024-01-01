Jenness Beach State Park

New Hampshire

This pretty beach is a prime spot for picnicking, swimming or just relaxing on the sand. You can also watch the surfers, who ride the waves on longboards here. There's a small metered parking lot ($1 per hour) with a pay station, and lifeguards on duty from late May through late August.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Portsmouth, NH - August 3 2013: View of the Jones House at the Strawbery Banke Museum; Shutterstock ID 1600935079; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Strawbery Banke Museum

    6.19 MILES

    Spread across a 10-acre site, the Strawbery Banke Museum is an eclectic blend of period homes that date back to the 1690s. Costumed guides recount tales…

  • Portsmouth, NH, USA July 16 The Wentworth Gardener House in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was built in the Georgian style in 1760; Shutterstock ID 1542730070; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Wentworth Gardner House

    6.16 MILES

    This 1760 structure is one of the finest Georgian houses in the US. Elizabeth and Mark Hunking Wentworth were among Portsmouth's wealthiest and most…

  • Parker River National Wildlife Refuge

    Parker River National Wildlife Refuge

    14.04 MILES

    This 4662-acre sanctuary occupies the southern three-quarters of Plum Island. More than 800 species of bird, plant and animal reside in its many…

  • Essex Shipbuilding Museum

    Essex Shipbuilding Museum

    24.39 MILES

    This museum was established in 1976 as a local repository for all of the shipbuilding artifacts of Essex residents. The fascinating collections of photos,…

  • Appleton Farms

    Appleton Farms

    24.23 MILES

    Six miles of trails wind along old carriageways, past ancient stonewall property markers and through acres of grasslands. Farm friends dot the pastures,…

  • Ogunquit Beach

    Ogunquit Beach

    20.14 MILES

    A sublime stretch of family-friendly coastline, Ogunquit Beach is only a five-minute walk along Beach St, east of US 1. Walking to the beach is a good…

  • Rocky Neck Art Colony

    Rocky Neck Art Colony

    26.69 MILES

    The artistic legacy of Gloucester native Fitz Henry Lane endures, as Gloucester still boasts a vibrant artists community at Rocky Neck Art Colony. In…

  • Crane Beach

    Crane Beach

    20.6 MILES

    One of the longest, widest, sandiest beaches in the region is Crane Beach, with 5.5 miles of fine-sand barrier beach on Ipswich Bay. It is set in the…

Nearby New Hampshire attractions

1. Wallis Sands State Park

3.35 MILES

This popular beach – it has 500 parking spots – has a wide sandy coastline with views of the Isles of Shoals. Besides the bathhouses and a snack shop,…

2. Odiorne Point State Park

4.7 MILES

Walk the woodsy coastal trails, explore the Seacoast Science Center or simply sit by the rocky coast and enjoy the view and the breeze. Stop by the…

3. Seacoast Science Center

4.78 MILES

Undersea videos, big aquariums and a hands-on 'touch tank' are the highlights of this small but engaging family favorite. The center hosts lots of special…

4. Wentworth-Coolidge Mansion

5.41 MILES

This 42-room place south of the town center was home to New Hampshire's first royal governor and served as the colony's government center from 1741 to…

5. South Ward Meetinghouse

6.13 MILES

The towering meetinghouse, completed in 1866, replaced a parish meetinghouse that had been on the site since 1731. A stop on the Black Heritage Trail, the…

7. John Paul Jones House

6.17 MILES

This former boardinghouse is where America's first great naval commander resided in Portsmouth. Jones, who uttered, 'I have not yet begun to fight!'…

