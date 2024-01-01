This pretty beach is a prime spot for picnicking, swimming or just relaxing on the sand. You can also watch the surfers, who ride the waves on longboards here. There's a small metered parking lot ($1 per hour) with a pay station, and lifeguards on duty from late May through late August.
Jenness Beach State Park
New Hampshire
