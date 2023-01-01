Maritime Gloucester

Visit Gloucester's working waterfront and see the ongoing restoration of wooden boats, watch the operation of a marine railway that hauls ships out of the water and compare the different kinds of fishing boats that were used over the years. Excellent exhibits showcase the local creatures of the sea.

The Sea Pocket Aquarium is a hands-on outdoor aquarium with exhibits on local marine habitats. It's a great chance for kids to get down and dirty with sea stars, sea urchins, snails, crabs and seaweed. The Stellwagen Bank Marine Sanctuary Exhibit provides an excellent introduction for whale-watchers heading out on an excursion.

From the Grant Circle rotary, take Washington St to its terminus, then turn left on Rogers St to Harbor Loop.