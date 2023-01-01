The lavish home of interior designer Henry Davis Sleeper is known as Beauport, or the Sleeper-McCann mansion. Sleeper scoured New England for houses that were about to be demolished and scavenged wood paneling, architectural elements and furniture. In place of unity, he created a wildly eclectic but artistically surprising – and satisfying – place to live.

Now in the care of Historic New England, Beauport is open to visitors for fascinating guided tours. The mansion also hosts specialized tours, weekend brunch and other events.