The artistic legacy of Gloucester native Fitz Henry Lane endures, as Gloucester still boasts a vibrant artists community at Rocky Neck Art Colony. In addition to the cooperative Gallery 53 on Rocky Neck, there are about a dozen galleries and studios that open to visitors, as well as a couple of restaurants. Follow Main St east and south around the harbor to East Gloucester.

Pick up a map and walking tour at the Cultural Center or the Chamber of Commerce.