If you walk south on Lafayette from Derby St, you'll find yourself on the other side of the tracks (or river, in this case). Welcome to El Punto, or ‘The Point,’ a predominantly Dominican neighborhood that's been transformed into a vibrant, open-air art museum. A group of local and nationally renowned artists painted over 75 murals on the brick walls and buildings, all within a three-block radius, creating a fantastical colorful cityscape.