Dramatically situated overlooking the Atlantic, this petite museum houses an excellent collection of American paintings, sculptures and photographs. Standouts include paintings by Reginald Marsh, Marsden Hartley and Robert Henri, as well as the large collection of works by Maine artists.
Ogunquit Museum of American Art
Southern Maine Coast
