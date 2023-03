The Palace Playland, a vintage beachfront amusement park, is the fitting symbol of Old Orchard Beach – tacky and fun in equal measure. Its arcade games, carousel, Ferris wheel, children's rides, fried clam stands and souvenir shops have been a source of summer fun for more than 60 years. Side note: thanks to Quebecois tourists, this may be the only beach fun park in the USA where, on any given summer day, more visitors speak French than English.