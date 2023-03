Maine's largest salt marsh huddles under the wind about 5 miles northeast of Old Orchard and Biddeford. The Audubon Society and the state Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife manage a 3100-acre nature preserve of interwoven mud flats, tidal creeks, inlets and estuary, all an important cradle for local wildlife. There's an on-site aquarium, miles of shorebird wading area and a place to rent kayaks for exploring all of the above.