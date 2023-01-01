This home preserves the Colonial residence of George Tate, Maine's last British 'mast agent' (mast agents procured New England white pine trees as construction material for the British navy). Tate's elegant home is the only one in Portland that dates from pre-Revolutionary times that is open to the public. Besides getting a glimpse of upper-class 18th-century life, tours (departing on the hour) provide a grounding in the mast trade and general history of Colonial New England.