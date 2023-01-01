International Museum of Cryptozoology

Bigfoot, yetis, specter moose and other cryptids share the spotlight at this one-of-a-kind museum. Cryptids are animals thought by mainstream science to, er, not really exist; this place contends they do. Evidence includes yeti fur and casts of Bigfoot footprints. Honestly, this small museum's content, while amusing, could fit two or three rooms in a house, so this is really for super fans of weird stuff. Get a photo of yourself beside the furry, 9ft-tall Bigfoot.