A pretty stretch of beach, inland walking areas, a small nature center, picnic spots and a rare (for this far north) grove of tupelo trees can all be found at this 117-acre park, as well as nice views of the sandy shore stretching in either direction. The park can get crowded, but nonetheless is one of the more pleasant beaches in the area.
Ferry Beach State Park
Southern Maine Coast
