This place goes by various names (including 'White Columns,' the name of the stately 1850s home at this address), but most people know it as the 'Bush museum.' Here you'll find exhibits charting the Bush family's connection to Kennebunkport – but you'll also get to tour the historic property, owned by one family for 130 years and exuding old-world polish. It's a short walk north of Dock Sq; tours leave hourly from 10am to 3pm.