If you're, like, really into specific genres of urban mass transit, you're in for a treat here: on the outskirts of town, this family friendly museum has some 250 streetcars (including one named 'Desire'), as well as antique buses and public-transit paraphernalia. Free trolley rides are provided every 45 minutes.
Seashore Trolley Museum
Southern Maine Coast
