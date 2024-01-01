Seashore Trolley Museum

Southern Maine Coast

If you're, like, really into specific genres of urban mass transit, you're in for a treat here: on the outskirts of town, this family friendly museum has some 250 streetcars (including one named 'Desire'), as well as antique buses and public-transit paraphernalia. Free trolley rides are provided every 45 minutes.

