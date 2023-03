Most visitors to Kennebunkport want to check out Walker's Point, the summer compound of the Bush family. To view the estate, which sits on a small promontory, take Ocean Ave from Dock Sq for about 2 miles. It's a great drive: mansions on one side, Atlantic on the other. You'll spy a handy little overlook on the roadside, with a reasonable view of the property…and that's the closest you'll get.