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As one of the first cities in the United States and home to the rebels who tossed the tea and demanded a break from the crown, Boston has literally aged alongside the United States. You'll find not only a modern city with thriving nightlife, but also a historic hub that thrives and adapts, hopefully gaining a little maturity along the way.

You can see this in the personalities of the city's neighborhoods. The historic heart of Boston sits on a small peninsula between the Charles River and Boston Harbor. This little area (not much more than 2 sq miles) includes Downtown, a dynamic mix of historic sights and modern commercialism; the North End, Boston's Italian enclave; and Beacon Hill, with its quintessential Boston charm.

As the city grew during the 19th century, the swampland to the south and west was used to create new, grand, planned neighborhoods – Fenway, the South End and Back Bay – featuring wide avenues, graceful architecture and renowned cultural institutions.

The city's most recent transformation was in the Seaport District, where parking lots and docks morphed into gleaming buildings and endless possibilities. Here is everything you need to know about exploring Boston's most delightful neighborhoods.

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1. Downtown & Chinatown

Best for history and diversity

The Chinatown Gate in Boston. Chalermpon Poungpeth/Shutterstock

This area between Boston Common and Boston Harbor is where the city got its start – and it remains the center of the action. Here, towering office buildings sit side-by-side with structures from earlier centuries, including Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market. White-collar workers hustle to and fro while visitors cluster around tour guides in colonial-era garb.

The bulk of the Freedom Trail sights are here, as are the Rose Kennedy Greenway (once an exhaust-belching elevated freeway) and the New England Aquarium. Sure, it’s tourist central – but that’s because there’s so much to see and do.

Downtown overlaps with the lively Theater District, a small area packed with about a dozen theaters, including the ornate Boston Opera House, as well as a cluster of nightclubs. The area sizzles after dark.

In the southern part of this neighborhood is Chinatown, a popular destination for Asian dining as well as artistic and cultural attractions.

Where to Stay

HI Boston Hostel (Budget): Private rooms with en-suite baths are available, as well as an enormous guest kitchen and lots of shared spaces.

Godfrey Hotel (Mid-Range): Prime location just a block from Boston Common.

Dagny Boston (Mid-Range): Stylish and regularly hosts wine hours and social events.

Langham Hotel (Luxury): Set in the former Federal Reserve Bank, a historic landmark decked out with ornate tile work and other original details.

2. North End & West End

Best for European flavors

Italian food street vendor in Boston. Charles Patrick Ewing/Shutterstock

Boston’s North and West Ends are known for their vibrant immigrant communities. By the early 20th century, the North End had become a mostly Italian community – and with its numerous ristoranti, enoteche (wine shops) and salumerie (cold meat vendors), the neighborhood preserves its Italian flavor today. Whether you want to dig into a plate of pasta or linger over coffee and cannoli pastries, the North End will satisfy your Italian food cravings.

The West End was home to a similarly lively immigrant community – until it was razed to make space for “urban renewal” in the mid-20th century. Today, the neighborhood is dominated by institutional buildings, including the huge campus of Massachusetts General Hospital and the government buildings west of City Hall Plaza.

Where to Stay

citizenM Boston North Station (Mid-Range): Modern, capsule hotel that's perfect for sports and concert lovers – the TD Garden arena is just a minute's walk away.

Boxer (Mid-Range): A dapper boutique hotel that blends industrial charm with modern comfort.

3. Beacon Hill

Best for an old Boston vibe

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Historic Acorn Street in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. f11photo/Shutterstock

Beacon Hill is arguably Boston’s most photogenic neighborhood, thanks to the stately Federal-style row houses lining the streets. With its brick sidewalks lit by gas streetlights and wrought-iron fences enclosing blooming gardens, the mostly residential neighborhood is a delight to wander and explore. This district also has a fascinating African American history, highlighted on the Black Heritage Trail.

Beacon Hill’s commercial area is along Charles St, which is lined with antique shops, boutiques and gift shops – and the resplendent five-story Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. Charles St is a compact but delightful place to shop, with a few dozen eclectic and independently owned stores. And Tatte Bakery & Café is the perfect place for a coffee break.

Charles St terminates at the Public Garden – 24 acres of utter loveliness, landscaped with ponds and flowers and tasteful statuary. It’s a highlight in any season, whether bursting with blooms, awash in colorful foliage or blanketed in snow.

Where to Stay

Whitney Hotel (Luxury): Deluxe lodging near Charles/MGH station, some of the 65 rooms and suites overlook the Charles River in a heritage building with a modern face.

Liberty Hotel (Luxury): Swanky digs in the refurbished Charles Street Jail (you can still see cell bars in the lounges).

XV Beacon (Luxury): A short stroll from the State House, this 63-room boutique hotel has custom-made furnishings, Frette linens, gas fireplaces, and marble baths with heated towel racks.

4. Seaport District

Best for contemporary culture and nightlife

Brick exterior of Trillium Brewery in Boston. 365 Focus Photography/Shutterstock

Where wharves once lay empty, the Seaport District has grown into a forest of glass and steel structures that loom over one of Boston’s hottest neighborhoods for dining and nightlife. The Boston Convention Center is here, as are the cruise ship terminal and about a dozen hotels, which keep this district crawling with visitors year-round. By day, stroll along the Harborwalk for marvelous city views, stop at the ICA Boston to contemplate the contemporary creations, and explore the streets to discover hidden parks and pop-up shops.

Seafood is the traditional choice for dinner on these former fishing piers, and you’ll still find some of the city’s finest, including Legal Harborside and the raucous Barking Crab. Nowadays, however, there are restaurants serving every type of cuisine – it’s hard to keep up with all the delicious new offerings.

The fun in the Seaport District does not stop when the sun goes down. This is also where you'll find the city's much-loved and hyper-local Trillium Brewery. There’s comedy at Laugh Boston, bowling at Kings, classic jazz at Capo, and country music at Hunter’s Kitchen & Bar. In summer, the neighborhood’s many roof decks are open for cocktails and sea breezes, taking full advantage of the Seaport’s prime location.

Where to Stay

Yotel (Budget): Capsule rooms, a room-service robot that delivers coffee, and a rooftop restaurant with skyline views.

Envoy Hotel (Mid-Range): Boutique spot with a rooftop bar boasting city views, an on-site art gallery, and a Latin-inspired restaurant.

Boston Harbor Hotel (Luxury): Rooms with marble bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame the harbor views.

5. South End

Best for art markets and open studios

People enjoying the SoWa market in South End, Boston. Michael Moloney/Shutterstock

The South End is home to Boston’s most creative residents and its most vibrant contemporary art scene. The center of the artistry is SoWa Art + Design District along Harrison Ave, where studios, galleries and boutiques occupy former warehouses. First Fridays are a fun monthly open-studios event, and Sunday mornings between May and October are for the SoWa Open Market – a farmers market and artist market all in one.

The South End dining scene is diverse and innovative. Try Coppa for Italian cicchetti, Toro for Spanish tapas or Myers + Chang for pan-Asian fare. The Boston Center for the Arts is a mini cultural hub, home to exhibit space and independent theater groups. For cocktails, head downstairs to The Beehive, an ever-popular bar with live jazz nightly.

Where to Stay

Revolution Hotel (Mid-Range): Cool, creative atmosphere and compact, affordable rooms within walking distance of the Back Bay T station.

Staypineapple (Mid-Range): Cute, quirky hotel with small, stylish rooms, top-notch service, and a fun (you guessed it) pineapple theme.

Inn @ St Botolph (Luxury): In a classic Boston brownstone, this inn offers spacious, light-filled rooms with bold patterns and contemporary decor, plus fully equipped kitchens.

6. Back Bay

Best for Boston architecture and history

Trident Booksellers & Cafe, Back Bay, Boston. Sophia Li for Lonely Planet

Back Bay epitomizes Boston elegance, a neighborhood of handsome brownstones lined up along grand avenues. The centerpiece is Copley Square, ringed by three architectural icons: the Beaux-Arts facade of the Boston Public Library, Henry Hobson Richardson’s masterpiece Trinity Church, and the John Hancock Tower, striking in its ultra-modern simplicity. Art and architecture fans could easily pass an afternoon exploring these very different buildings.

Fashionistas and shopaholics will want to hit Newbury St, a 1-mile strip of art galleries, local designers and quirky boutiques (and more than a few international brands). Don't miss Newbury Comics for gifts, gimmicks and a wicked good time.

When you’re all shopped out, take a break at one of Back Bay’s many eating establishments. For lunch, you can’t go wrong with a sandwich from The Parish Cafe or ramen from Santouka. If you’re in the mood for seafood, try the unique offerings at Saltie Girl or the reimagined classics at The Banks Seafood and Steak.

Where to Stay

Charlesmark Hotel (Budget): Narrow, six-story, European-style boutique hotel in Copley Square.

College Club (Budget): Part private club and part B&B, with just 12 rooms in a traditional townhouse from 1864.

Copley Square Hotel (Mid-Range): Boston’s second-oldest continuously operating hotel; it has hosted everyone from President William McKinley to Babe Ruth to Billie Holiday.

7. Fenway–Kenmore

Best for live music and baseball

Interior courtyard of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Liz Albro Photography/Shutterstock

Baseball fans already know that Fenway is the locale of America’s most beloved ballpark, Fenway Park, home for over a century to the Boston Red Sox. The stadium is a landmark, for sure, but it’s not the only thing that defines this neighborhood.

Fenway is also home to Boston University, as well as five smaller colleges. Accordingly, this is student-central, with plenty of cheap eats and raucous nightlife to keep young people happy. Check out Time Out Market for a choice of 15 local restaurants (and two bars) under one roof. For drinking, dancing and live music, the place to go is Lansdowne St, which runs along one side of Fenway Park. Classy venues like the House of Blues and the new MGM Music Hall compete with smaller and more beloved places like Bill's Bar and Loretta’s Last Call.

Between students and baseball fans, you might imagine that Fenway gets pretty rowdy (and it does). But this neighborhood also hosts some of the city’s most esteemed cultural institutions, which are considerably more reserved – namely the Museum of Fine Arts and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, as well as the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Hall.

Where to Stay