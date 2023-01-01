Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Once home to Isabella Stewart Gardner, this splendid palazzo now houses her exquisite collection of art. The museum includes thousands of artistic objects, especially Italian Renaissance and Dutch Golden Age paintings. The interior courtyard, lush with seasonal plants and flowers, is an oasis of tranquility and beauty.

The three floors of the palazzo are beautifully designed and adorned with impressive artwork. In the ground floor Spanish Cloister, a Moorish arch frames John Singer Sargent's painting, El Jaleo. The second floor features the Dutch room (Rembrandt and Rubens), as well as the grand, castle-like Tapestry Room. The 3rd floor contains the museum's highlights, including the lavish Veronese Room and the renowned Titian Room. Look for Sargent's portrait of Isabella herself in the Gothic Room.