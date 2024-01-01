Christian Science Church

Back Bay

Known to adherents as the ‘Mother Church,’ this is the international home base for the Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science), founded by Mary Baker Eddy in 1866. Tour the grand Romanesque basilica, which can seat 3000 worshippers, listen to the 14,000-pipe organ, and linger on the expansive plaza with its 670ft-long reflecting pool.

