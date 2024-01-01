Guild of Boston Artists

This is a long-standing artistic cooperative, dating to 1914. Due to its emphasis on representational painting and sculpture, it's a bit stodgy compared to some of the other galleries in the area. Nonetheless, you'll see some fine traditional works by 60-plus member artists exhibited in this lovely old-fashioned setting.

