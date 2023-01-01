Prudential Center Skywalk Observatory

Technically called the Shops at Prudential Center, this landmark Boston building is not much more than a fancy shopping mall. But it does provide a bird’s-eye view of Boston from its 50th-floor Skywalk. Completely enclosed by glass, the Skywalk offers spectacular 360-degree views of Boston and Cambridge, accompanied by an entertaining audio tour (with a special version catering to kids). Alternatively, you can enjoy the same view from Top of the Hub for the price of a drink.

As if these soaring heights weren't enough, you can also watch the fun film called Wings over Boston in the multimedia theater (not for acrophobes). Also included in the price of admission is Dreams of Freedom, an exhibit that explores the role that immigrants have played in the history of Boston.