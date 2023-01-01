This majestic building has been the home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1900, when it was built by McKim, Mead & White (of Boston Public Library fame). See the hall’s public spaces and go behind the scenes on a free, one-hour tour. Tour dates vary and advance bookings are required; visit the website for a current schedule.

Symphony Hall is often lauded for its perfect acoustics, and the architects did in fact engage a Harvard physics professor to achieve this. The sloped stage walls, shallow side balconies and coffered ceiling all help distribute the sound around the hall. To truly appreciate the physics, you’ll have to come for a concert.