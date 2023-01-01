Where once there was a hulking overhead highway, now winds a 27-acre strip of landscaped gardens, fountain-lined greens and public art installations. The park has something for everyone: the artist-driven Greenway Open Market for weekend shoppers, food trucks for weekday lunchers, summertime block parties for music lovers and Trillium Garden for beer drinkers. Cool off in the whimsical Rings Fountain, walk the calming labyrinth, or take a ride on the custom-designed Greenway Carousel.