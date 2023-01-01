Named after Boston’s first settler, this tiny warren of streets dates to the 17th and 18th centuries. Established in 1826, Union Oyster House is Boston’s oldest restaurant. Around the corner in Creek Sq, the c 1767 Ebenezer Hancock House was the home of the brother of founding father John Hancock. At the base of the shop next door, the 1737 Boston Stone served as the terminus for measuring distances to and from the city. (The dome of Beacon Hill's Massachusetts State House now serves this purpose.)