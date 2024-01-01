Designed as the North End neighborhood's 'front yard,' this wide lawn is perfect for picnics, while kiddies can cool off in the Canal Fountain.
North End Park
Boston
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.37 MILES
Home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest operating baseball park in the country. As such, the park has many quirks that make for a…
3.16 MILES
America's oldest college, Harvard University is one of the country's most prestigious universities. It was originally founded in Harvard Yard in 1636 by…
0.84 MILES
The educational playground that is the Museum of Science has more than 600 interactive exhibits. Favorites include the world’s largest lightning-bolt…
Minute Man National Historic Park
12.4 MILES
The route that British troops followed to Concord has been designated the Minute Man National Historic Park. The visitor center at the eastern end of the…
13.67 MILES
If you walk south on Lafayette from Derby St, you'll find yourself on the other side of the tracks (or river, in this case). Welcome to El Punto, or ‘The…
3.19 MILES
Harvard University was originally founded here in 1636, and Harvard Yard remains the historic and geographic heart of the university campus. Flanked by…
DeCordova Sculpture Park & Museum
13.84 MILES
The magical DeCordova Sculpture Park encompasses 35 acres of green hills, providing a spectacular natural environment for a constantly changing exhibit of…
0.98 MILES
Boston has become a focal point for contemporary art in the 21st century, with the Institute of Contemporary Art leading the way. The building is a work…
Nearby Boston attractions
0.07 MILES
Located on Blackstone Block – the city's oldest cluster of buildings. Look for the 1737 Boston Stone embedded in the foundation of one of these buildings…
0.1 MILES
Named after Boston’s first settler, this tiny warren of streets dates to the 17th and 18th centuries. Established in 1826, Union Oyster House is Boston’s…
3. New England Holocaust Memorial
0.1 MILES
Constructed in 1995, the six luminescent glass columns of the New England Holocaust Memorial are engraved with six million numbers, representing those…
0.13 MILES
This local library contains an impressive plaster model of the Palazzo Ducale in Venice. The model was built in the early 20th century by a local artist…
0.17 MILES
When silversmith Paul Revere rode to warn patriots of the British march to Lexington and Concord, he set out from this home on North Sq. This small…
0.18 MILES
‘Those who cannot bear free speech had best go home,’ said Wendell Phillips. ‘Faneuil Hall is no place for slavish hearts.’ Indeed, this public meeting…
0.19 MILES
City Hall Plaza is a cold, windy, 56-acre concrete plaza, surrounded by government office buildings. Occupying the site of the former Scollay Sq, the…
0.19 MILES
Founded in 1873, St Leonard's was the first church in New England built by Italian immigrants. The attached Peace Garden is always open for a sacred…