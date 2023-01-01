When silversmith Paul Revere rode to warn patriots of the British march to Lexington and Concord, he set out from this home on North Sq. This small clapboard house was built in 1680, making it the oldest house in Boston. A self-guided tour through the house and courtyard gives a glimpse of what life was like for the Revere family (which included 16 children!).

Also on display are some examples of his silversmithing and engraving talents, as well as an impressive bell that was forged in his foundry. The Patriot Pass ($11) includes entry to the Paul Revere House and the Old South Meeting House.

The adjacent Pierce-Hichborn House, built in 1710, is a fine example of an English Renaissance brick house. Also maintained by the Paul Revere Memorial Association, it can only be visited by guided tour (adult/child $4/1, by appointment).