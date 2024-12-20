When most people think of where to go to learn about the history of a new city, they usually think of visiting its museums, architectural landmarks, public parks and historic homes. However, another way to learn the history of a city is through its food, particularly if you're eating it in some of the more story-old restaurants.

Here’s a selection of famous restaurants from coast to coast that serve up a side of their city’s history alongside each dish.

1. Antoine’s – New Orleans, Louisiana

Year Opened: 1840

Average Cost Per Meal: $30-$50

Cuisine: French-Creole

Antoine’s has the distinction of being not only the oldest family-run restaurant in New Orleans, a city known for its lavish, historic dining rooms, but the oldest family-run restaurant in the nation. A bucket-list restaurant for anyone interested in American foodways – or American history, for that matter – the kitchen here is faithful to the preservation of Creole traditions.

The fifth-generation owners who oversee this swanky, old-time French Quarter institution have kept all its old-world elegance meticulously preserved – from the luxe chandeliers and drapes to the famous oysters Rockefeller, which was invented here. Pro tip: in keeping with tradition, men without collared shirts will be turned away. It all adds up to Southern culinary heritage at its most refined and delicious.

The restaurant offers some vegetarian dishes, such as vegetable gumbo, salads and side dishes. While vegan options are limited, you can request modifications to dishes.

The Buckhorn Exchange acquired the state's first liquor license © Cyrus McCrimmon / The Denver Post contributor

2. Buckhorn Exchange – Denver, Colorado

Year Opened: 1893

Average Cost Per Meal: $30-$80

Cuisine: American Steakhouse (no vegetarian or vegan options)

Before Colorado was a destination for its world-class breweries (more than 400 and counting) and whiskey distilleries, and before winemakers grew vineyards on the Rockies’ western slope, there was Buckhorn Exchange. This Denver bar, which became part of the National Historic Register in 1983, acquired the state’s first liquor license in 1893. Since then it has welcomed a steady parade of silver barons, railroad builders, businessmen, miners, cowboys and military generals – with a few American presidents, Native American leaders and Hollywood legends (we’re looking at you, Bob Hope and Will Rogers) tossed in for good measure.

Adorned with more than 500 taxidermy pieces including rare animals, the vintage space feels like a cross between a family saloon and the Smithsonian, what with its museum-caliber displays of local railroad and political memorabilia and a legendary collection of 125 old guns, from pistols to sporting rifles. The grub here is just as historic as everything else. It’s said that the menu hasn’t changed since the early days.

3. Tadich Grill – San Francisco, California

Year Opened: 1849

Average Cost Per Meal: $30-$55

Cuisine: Classic American Seafood

This San Francisco institution got its start as a coffee stand that was set up on the wharf in 1849. Originally owned by three Croatian immigrants, the business grew steadily, in part because of the decision to start selling food in addition to coffee. Seafood grilled over Mesquite charcoal in a traditionally Croatian method was a major draw. It was purchased in 1887 by John Tadich, who gave the restaurant its first real name (it was just called "Coffee Stand" before). By the time Tadich sold it in 1928, the name had stuck.

The Tadich Grill has come up in the world from its origins as a tent on the wharf, though its menu still focuses on fresh local seafood. Now located right downtown on California street, the decor here harkens back to the glamorous art deco vibe it had when Tadich sold it in the 1920s. The clientele here can vary wildly – from suited business people on their lunch break to tourists in casual attire – but what you wear matters less than your patience. There are no reservations taken here and, on busy nights, the wait for a table can take a while. There are vegetarian options, including vegetable soups, salads and pasta dishes. Vegan options are limited; you can request modifications.

The restaurant calls itself the oldest continuously running restaurant in California and the third oldest in the United States.

The Union Oyster House is said to be the oldest restaurant in America © Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe via Getty Images

4. Union Oyster House – Boston, Massachusetts

Year Opened: 1826

Average Cost Per Meal: $30-$50

Cuisine: New England Seafood

One block from the fluorescent lights of Banana Republic, Victoria’s Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch and the rest of Faneuil Hall’s retail activity sits the seafood restaurant that started it all. Centuries before trendy urban brasseries around the country offered “dollar oyster” nights, there was Union Oyster House. Established in 1826 and said to be the oldest restaurant in America, the Boston hangout was a lively scene far before the Civil War was fought. (Legend has it that Daniel Webster was a regular.)

Set in a pre-Revolutionary building — all weathered wood and creaky floors — its tables are arranged exactly as they were nearly two centuries ago. Go for the steamers, stay for the renowned clam chowder, oysters on the half-shell, and other classic tastes of New England.

5. Chris' Hotdogs – Montgomery, Alabama

Year Opened: 1917

Average Cost Per Meal: $3-$10

Cuisine: Classic American

If you want a side of history with your hot dog, Chris' Hotdogs has you covered. This beloved local spot has been a fixture in Montgomery since 1917. It was the favorite local hang out of many of the city's famous locals, including writer F. Scott Fitzgerald and his wife as well as musician Hank Williams, who rumor has it wrote his famous song 'Hey Good Lookin' here. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was even known to request a box of Chris' hot dogs be brought to his train whenever it passed through the city. Today, the restaurant is still the heart of the city, located directly on Dexter Avenue, down the street from the Alabama State Capitol and the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. (also a regular here) was pastor in the 1950s.

Katz's Delicatessen has been serving the most famous pastrami sandwich in New York since 1888 © Viktor Fuchs / Shutterstock

6. Katz’s Delicatessen – New York, New York

Year Opened: 1888

Average Cost Per Meal: $30-$45

Cuisine: Classic New York Deli Fare

Katz’s is on our list of the most famous restaurants in America for many reasons, including the iconic scene in When Harry Met Sally.

That smell of smoked pastrami and kosher dill pickles that hits you when you walk into the legendary Katz’s Deli is the same smell that’s permeated the bustling, noisy and delightfully frenetic restaurant for decades. What opened in 1888 as a modest deli known for its house-made sausages is now one of the marquee attractions in Manhattan’s Lower East Side and one of the few remaining bastions that defined the vibrant Yiddish-speaking Jewish community that once flourished there.

Today, its walls are covered in photos of countless celebrity visitors, neon signs, and old ad posters, including Katz’s famous campaign during WWII: “Send a Salami To Your Boy in the Army.” (Yes, you need a proper New York accent to make that rhyme.) Several thousand people arrive each day to chow down on knishes, frankfurters, matzoh ball soup and the legendary slow-cured corned beef and pastrami, just like New Yorkers have done for ages.

McGillin's Old Ale House was established in 1860 © J. Irwin/ClassicStock via Getty Images

7. McGillin’s Old Ale House – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Year Opened: 1860

Average Cost Per Meal: $15-$25

Cuisine: Classic American Pub Food

Drinking trends come and go and McGillin’s, established 1860 (the year Lincoln was elected), has weathered them all. This Philly tavern, set in an alley around the corner from the grand City Hall, is part history museum (see: walls festooned with old photos, liquor licenses, and signs from shuttered businesses) and part contemporary sports bar with the channels tuned to the Phillies, Eagles or 76ers game whenever the players are in action. The one constant here, aside from the brickwork and pressed-tin ceiling, is the local legendary ale, Yuengling, constantly being poured.

8. Fraunces Tavern – New York, New York

Year Opened: 1762

Average Cost Per Meal: $25-$45

Cuisine: Colonial-Era American

Tucked amid the impossibly tall modern skyscrapers of New York's Financial District, sits a more than 300-year-old colonial-era tavern. Opened in 1762, Fraunces Tavern played a very important role as a meeting place during colonial times. It was a major meeting point during the Revolutionary War and has the distinction of being where George Washington threw an elaborate dinner party for his officers once the war was won. Today, the tavern is still open for diners as well as home to a museum that educates guests about the history of the tavern and the role it played in the making of America.

The Palace Saloon is an old frontier saloon built in 1901 along Whiskey Row © Lisay / Getty Images

9. The Palace Restaurant and Saloon – Prescott, Arizona

Year Opened: 1877

Average Cost Per Meal: $20-$35

Cuisine: Classic American

The spirit of the old frontier lives large at the Palace Restaurant and Saloon. Since it was rebuilt in 1901 after a fire annihilated the original 1877 building, notables that have sauntered through the squeaky swinging doors include Steve McQueen, Peter Fonda and Wyatt Earp.

Not only is the Palace Restaurant and Saloon the oldest bar in Arizona, it’s also the state’s oldest business. The staff, done up in vintage Old West garb, will tell you stories of its years as a speakeasy, a brothel and that yes, of course, it’s haunted. Guests today can belly up at the original ornately carved bar, which was saved from the devastating fire by devoted patrons who carried it across the street.

10. White Horse Tavern – Newport, Rhode Island

Year Opened: 1673

Average Cost Per Meal: $35-$55

Cuisine: New England Inspired-American

The White Horse Tavern, generally accepted to be the oldest restaurant in the US, opened in 1673 on the beautiful waterfront city of Newport, Rhode Island. The restored red-brick colonial building with its distinctive gambrel roof, is in fact one of the oldest restaurants in the world. Though both the interior and exterior of the building retain the charm of the building's era, the cuisine is actually much more modern and upscale than it would have been in the 1600s. Though, the restaurant still prides itself in using ingredients from local farms and fisheries, just as it would have when the place was first founded.

11. Commander’s Palace – New Orleans, Louisiana

Year Opened: 1893

Average Cost Per Meal: $30-$50

Cuisine: Creole

Commander’s Palace, located in the tree-lined Garden District of New Orleans, has been a city staple since it opened in 1893. Over the years, the restaurant has won seven James Beard Foundation Awards, making it a culinary legend. In 1974, the restaurant’s exterior was painted the world-famous “Commander’s Blue.” It’s so famous you can buy it at local paint stores.

Alongside the Creole cuisine, you’ll find 25-cent martinis (limited to 3 per person) inspired by the same deal that started at Brennan’s, another restaurant staple in the Big Easy. Be prepared for your visit – the dress code is business attire, with jackets and collared shirts preferred for gentlemen.

Across the way you’ll find Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, one of the oldest city-governed cemeteries. Over 7,000 people are buried here, but it is perhaps best known for its fictional ties. Writer Anne Rice lived in the neighborhood and chose this as the final resting place of her Mayfair Witches.

12. Mystic Pizza – Mystic, Connecticut

Year Opened: 1973

Average Cost Per Meal: $19 For A Large Pie

Cuisine: American Pizza

This classic American pizza joint is known for its feature in the iconic 80s film Mystic Pizza starring Julia Roberts. Before it became Mystic Pizza, the small neighborhood pizzeria located in the tranquil beach town of Mystic was known as Ted’s Pizza. One of the most famous restaurants in America, the Zelepos family opened Mystic Pizza in 1973 with hard work, family support, and a secret recipe.

When the film was released in 1988, the family was quickly overwhelmed by the response, so they opened a second location in North Stonington. As it turned out, everybody wanted a “slice of heaven.”

13. Delmonico’s – New York, New York

Year Opened: 1837

Average Cost Per Meal: $40–$70

Cuisine: Classic American Steakhouse

Delmonico’s started as a small shop selling classically prepared pastries, fine coffee, chocolate, bonbons, wines, liquors and Havana cigars. However, due to rapid success, the Delmonico brothers soon bought a plot of land in the city and upgraded their establishments. Their still popular New York city restaurant was the first fine dining restaurant in the country, with private dining rooms. At the time, this kind of luxury was unheard of. Over the years, many have visited, especially New York’s political, social and business elite, including former President Teddy Roosevelt. Today, Delmonico’s is one of the most iconic restaurants in New York City, known for its house special, the Delmonico Steak.

14. Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room – Savannah, Georgia

Year Opened: 1943

Average Cost Per Meal: $25-$35

Cuisine: Southern Home Cooking

In 1943, Sema Wilkes took over a boardinghouse in historic downtown Savannah and turned it into The Wilkes House, which has comfortable lodging and homestyle Southern cooking. Current meals include fried chicken, sausage, beef stew, meatloaf, cabbage, snap peas, macaroni & cheese, and many other seasonal items.

