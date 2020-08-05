When you think of the best food cities in the US, the usual cities come to mind – New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego, Miami and Chicago. But if you’re traveling in search of great eats this year, consider thinking outside the box and heading to these great but underrated culinary destinations instead.

From surprising places to find some of the country’s best food made by immigrants to the growing farm-to-table movement as it mixes with traditional cuisine, these cities go beyond expectations. We’re talking about chocolate from celeb-fave DeBrand Fine Chocolates in Fort Wayne, Indiana, bourbon and burgoo stew in Bardstown, Kentucky or discovering the namesake Pueblo chiles in Pueblo, Colorado. Each destination offers a taste of something new, great and unexpected. So pack up your suitcase, save this list and head out to discover these under-the-radar foodie destinations.

Tacos at El Barrio restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama © Kaitlyn Owings / El Barrio

1. Birmingham, Alabama

The one thing not to miss: You can’t head down South without trying some barbecue, and you certainly can’t visit Alabama without trying their unique take. Head to Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ by the James Beard award-winning pitmaster. It’s considered the best barbecue in America by some. You can’t go wrong with a customized two-meat combo plate with brisket and whole hog selections, collard greens and hush puppies on the side and a cold cup of sweet tea. Just be sure to save room for the signature banana pudding.

Recent growth and an influx of diverse talent have led to Birmingham becoming one of the South’s top culinary destinations below the Mason-Dixon line. Talented chefs have access to ingredients from fertile farmlands, the Appalachian foothills and the nearby Gulf of Mexico. Go to Hot & Hot Fish Club for tasty Gulf seafood and El Barrio for must-have Mexican tostadas. If you’re craving a fine dining night out, then Chez Fonfon is the place to go for the best French bistro-inspired fare outside of New Orleans.

2. Pueblo, Colorado

The one thing not to miss: The famed Pueblo green chile that turned this former steel town into one of Colorado’s best food cities. This Colorado staple can be found at some of the best Mexican restaurants across town – Lobo’s Tacos and Tequila (try the Korean fire taco), Tacos Navarro (try anything with their specialty carnitas) and Estela’s Mill Stop Cafe (don’t miss the stuffed sopapillas). But you can also find some of the area’s famous green chili at Brues Alehouse, located on the Pueblo RiverWalk. They’re known for their brews and burgers, but they have lots of options for vegetarians and vegans too.

You have to try the Slovenian food! Yes, really. Pueblo is home to Bojon Town, a tight-knit neighborhood of Slovenian immigrants who came here in the early 20th century. One of the culinary delights is potica, a walnut-stuffed pastry that you can find at Gagliano’s Italian Market and other eateries around town.

Expert tip: Be prepared to wait for a table at Estela’s Mill Stop Cafe, a family-owned institution prized for significant portions of homey Mexican fare at great prices. If you go for brunch, don’t miss the delectable huevos rancheros.

The Vernors Cherry Pie at Traverse City Pie Company, Michigan © Traverse City Pie Company

3. Traverse City, Michigan

The one thing not to miss: You can’t visit this lakeside town without having some fresh seafood with a view. For the best scenery and fish in the city, go to Boathouse Restaurant. This French-inspired seafood restaurant has city dwellers in love. The can’t-miss dish is definitely the Lake Michigan walleye, a fish in the perch family that has mild, almost sweet flesh.

Situated on Lake Michigan, you might not realize that this Northern Michigan city is known for year-round outdoor activities as well as wine and its diverse dining scene. If you can only visit one winery, make it something festive like Mawby in nearby Suttons Bay, which specializes in award-winning sparkling wines.

Check out Samsara for a lemongrass burger, pineapple fried rice and other modern takes on Southeast Asian fare from Thailand, Cambodia and Laos. At Hexenbelle, you’ll find pretty vegetarian Mediterranean fare like falafel and shakshuka along with fresh coffees and a dreamy peach matcha. Head to The Cook’s House for sustainable, locally sourced fare in an intimate setting. The oyster mushroom soup and braised rabbit are particular favorites. Meanwhile, Sleder’s Family Tavern (open since 1882) offers signature burgers, sandwiches and bar food with a Midwestern twist.

Expert tip: Don’t leave Traverse City without having a Michigan Montmorency tart cherry dessert from Grand Traverse Pie Company. But if cherries aren’t your thing, there are a number of pies with local berries as well.

The spicy pumpkin cheesecake at Soby's, Greenville, South Carolina © Soby's

4. Greenville, South Carolina

The one thing not to miss: Dating back to 1997, the white chocolate banana cream pie at Soby’s in downtown Greenville is an iconic dish if there ever was one.

This upstate city has a thriving cultural and entertainment scene, and now food is on the list too. Greenville is best known for Southern fare; if you visit in late September, don’t miss the Bourbon & Bacon Fest. You’ll find a wide variety of cuisines, starting with the Belgian-inspired haunt The Trappe Door. Try any one of the moules frites (mussels pots served with homemade fries) and ask your waiter to recommend their best beer pairing. Meanwhile, The Lazy Goat has Mediterranean food with some of the best paellas around. Star chef Sean Brock has opened an outpost of his beloved Husk here, and Kitchen Sync is a great spot for sustainable fare (try the shrimp burger or one of the other shrimp dishes). Meanwhile, The Anchorage (go for the tasting menu but be ready to unbuckle your belt) offers truly inspired New American cuisine with local ingredients.

Expert tip: You may have gone to Soby’s for pie, but you’ll want to start with their New Southern cuisine since it’s one of the best restaurants in the region. Wine lovers will delight in the many options available on their 5,000-bottle list.

The delicious steak tartare pizza at Snake River Grill © David J Swift / Snake River Grill

5. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

The one thing not to miss: There are many other reasons to visit Wyoming, but the steak tartare pizza at Snake River Grill is a shockingly exquisite dish. It will have you telling all of your friends and family to come try it ASAP.

You would probably never imagine that a small town situated just below Grand Teton National Park would be one of the top foodie destinations in the West, but “Jackson” (as locals call it) certainly lives up to the title. Start with a visit to Persephone Bakery for some of the best French-style pastries on this side of the Mississippi. Although all of their breakfast treats are fantastic, try the egg sandwich on a croissant or the bread pudding French toast (also made with croissants) for an extra-special treat. Other must-visit restaurants include Alpenhof Lodge for authentic schnitzel and Bin22 for premier wine coupled with some of the best tapas you’ll find.

Expert tip: Don’t leave cowboy country without making a stop at Cowboy Coffee Co. Order the black eye coffee (a mix of cold brew and espresso shots) if you’re heading out for a day outdoors or simply need an extra-strong pick-me-up.

Jasper's BBQ in Waco, Texas © Jasper's BBQ

6. Waco, Texas

The one thing not to miss: You simply must head to Clay Pot Restaurant for delectable Vietnamese food that the Le family started making in the 1980s. It’s hard to pick favorites but of course, you have to try their Clay Pot dish – a dish served in (duh!) a traditional clay pot.

In recent years, this college town was put on the foodie map in North America by Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper. The couple now owns Magnolia Market – a shopping complex that houses restaurants such as the Asian-American Club Sandwich and their own Magnolia Table. But the growth of the city’s food scene isn’t just tied to the Gaines’ success. George’s Restaurant is a local favorite serving the Big O (an 18oz beer) and a chicken-fried steak you won’t want to miss. Jake’s Texas Tea House, which features car shop decor since “Texas tea” refers to oil, has homemade dishes and desserts like buttermilk pie (get it!). And you can’t visit Texas without eating Mexican food, so head to Taqueria El Crucero and get the oso burrito smothered in their extraordinary oso sauce.

Expert tip: To taste classic Texas barbecue, head to Jasper’s Bar-B-Q. Initially opened in 1915, this restaurant has all the brisket, pork ribs and sausage you can eat. Just be sure to go early as they sell out of everything daily – even their surprisingly good coleslaw. We also love R+S Barbecue in West Waco for their smoked turkey legs, brisket nachos, and picture perfect layer cakes.

JK O'Donnell's in Fort Wayne, Indiana © JK O'Donnell's Pub

7. Fort Wayne, Indiana

The one thing not to miss: Fort Wayne is known for its mix of American and European history, which is why JK O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House is a can’t-miss eatery. The classic pub fare you must order includes the fish ‘n chips and the JK chips, which come with garlic aioli, whiskey wing or curry sauce.

Fort Wayne – and nearby Northeast Indiana – have been growing faster than any other region in the US, thanks to the city’s high quality of life and low cost of living. With more young people moving to the region thanks to new job opportunities, the restaurant scene is booming too. For lighter fare, start with the signature Casaburo salad, a refreshing mix of two lettuces, Italian cheese, green onions and peppers before moving on to baked mostaccioli or crab lasagne rolls at one of Casa Ristoranti Italiano’s four locations. Baker Street Steakhouse is a carnivore favorite with an elegant dining room where the ribeye is the entree to order. Or try Paula’s on Main for super-fresh seafood such as almond walleye and perch piccata.]

Local Executive Chef Sean Richardson, who was a James Beard Best Chef nominee, recently opened Rune, located in a 19th-century building with 12-foot ceilings and antique glass milk lighting. His menu is eclectic and changes frequently depending upon what their forager can find each season.

Expert tip: You’ll find some of the best chocolate in the US at Fort Wayne’s DeBrand Fine Chocolates. Loved by celebrities like Demi Lovato and Jessica Simpson, their chocolate art boxes are the perfect treat to take home – or eat on the way back because who wants to share good chocolate?

Detour: Visit Joseph Decuis, the ultimate farm-to-table restaurant in Roanoke, about 16 miles from Fort Wayne. Owners Alice and Pete Eschelman raise their own Wagyu beef, heritage chickens and Mangalista hogs to supply their award-winning restaurant. They also have overnight options including a 1910 guest home just a short walk from the restaurant and a restored, superluxe farmhouse across the street from their farm.

8. Tupelo, Mississippi

The one thing not to miss: Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, start it off right at D’ Cracked Egg, an award-winning breakfast and brunch restaurant. Specialties range from big fluffy waffles and eggs benedict with housemade hollandaise sauce to the D’ Cracked Egg burger, an all-beef patty topped with grilled peppers and onions, American cheese and an egg cooked your way. Blues and contemporary musicians perform once a month.

This northeast Mississippi town may be best known as the birthplace of Elvis Presley, but these days the food scene is yet another reason to visit. Here to combine your love of The King and food? Then head to Johnnie’s Drive-In (a cash-only spot) to sit in Elvis’ original booth and try their dough burger (a Depression era staple with potato and bread crumbs added to extend the meat) with pimento cheese. For an under-the-radar find, head to O’Lucky B’s Famous Nachos for large portions of next-level nachos topped with your choice of gyro meat, chicken or catfish, wings, and creative quesadillas. Sweet Tea & Biscuits Cafe has the Southern staples you love, including an excellent fried green tomato BLT. And if you’re looking for more carnivorous dishes, visit the Neon Pig Cafe (a butcher shop, restaurant and market) for their smash burger – named one of the best burgers in America.

Expert tip: For brews and live music fans, head to Blue Canoe. This funky joint declares itself “Tupelo’s home of original live music” and features some of the best pub grub in the state.

9. Lexington, Kentucky

The one thing not to miss: Sticky buns covered in candied pecans and caramel from Spalding’s Bakery, an institution since 1929.

Lexington combines the best of Southern food traditions with cutting-edge options. It’s also the heart of horse and bourbon country, so you’ll find many delightful food and drink experiences with warm service. Debbie Long has owned Dudley’s on Second inside a restored bank building for more than 40 years. The ultimate experience is a great meal at Dudley’s followed by sipping a cocktail and stargazing on their rooftop patio. And if Debbie stops by to say hi, even better.

One of James Beard Award nominee, restaurateur and cookbook author Ouita Michel’s latest ventures is an outpost of her Smithtown Seafood in a mixed-use development called The Bread Box. Other tenants in the vintage bakery building include Magic Beans Coffee Roasters, Bluegrass Distillers and West Sixth Brewing Brewery & Taproom.

Typically a racetrack doesn’t evoke thoughts of dining, but at Keeneland, a National Historic Landmark, three levels of culinary offerings are part of the draw. But what’s most unique is the chance to share early morning grits, biscuits and gravy with the jockeys, owners and trainers at Keeneland’s Track Kitchen.

Detour: Take a side trip to Bardstown, a distilling hub that’s home to large producers including Heaven Hill and Maker’s Mark. The best finds, though, are small distilleries where you’re likely to run into the master distiller. Barton 1792, which won the 2020 World Whiskey of the Year, is a must. Then head to the chic Bar at Willett to dine on seasonal small plates that all pair perfectly with brown spirits. And don’t be surprised if you strike up a conversation with a friendly guy who happens to be master distiller Drew Kulsveen.

10. Austin, Texas

The one thing not to miss: Texas barbecue with an Asian twist at Loro, a collaboration between acclaimed chef Tyson Cole and James Beard awarded pitmaster Aaron Franklin. Smoky meat paired with their gingery cabbage salad, sweet corn fritters and a seasonal boozy slushie (try a peach Aperol spritz) is irresistible.

Austin is known for barbecue, but there’s so much more waiting to be discovered in this capital city that’s also super hip. Mexican cuisine reaches its peak at places like Veracruz All Natural, which has several locations serving handmade tortillas filled with grilled meats and lots of vegan and vegetarian options. Standing in line for brisket at Franklin Barbecue is a rite of passage for barbecue fans, and the meat is worth the wait. Meanwhile, honest Southern fare created with health in mind awaits at Hoover’s Cooking, an institution that can do fried chicken to housemade hot sausages to meatloaf with equal flair. For a swanky night out, head to Emmer & Rye, famous for their cocktails and farm-to-table dishes, especially the cacio e pepe. And when you crave sushi, the best place to go is Uchiko. Chef Tyson Cole trained as a sushi master, and his pairings of impeccable seafood with novel sauces (think brown butter) are unforgettable.

Expert tip: If you like delicious food along with a hint of celebrity, head to Walton’s Fancy and Staple, a cheerful flower shop, bakery and deli owned by actress Sandra Bullock.

11. Madison, Wisconsin

The one thing not to miss: An organic craft brew from Giant Jones, a woman-owned and run brewery. They’re best known for big, bold craft brews like their Grand Porter with notes of cocoa and bread crust.

Wisconsin’s German and Swiss dairy history is evident throughout the state. In Madison, it’s seen in restaurants such as Essen Haus as well as the city’s sausage shops and cheeseries. All these come together at the famed Dane County Farmers’ Market, which draws 20,000 visitors a week. And no wonder – with more than 220 vendors, it's the largest producers-only farmers' market in the US. In warm weather, it’s on Saturdays and Wednesdays; in wintertime, it’s indoors at a different location.

But the city also has other culinary offerings, including vegetarian and vegan options as well. Take a cheese tour, or dine with one of these three James Beard award-nominated chefs. They include Pasture & Plenty, a cafe and deli led by Christy McKenzie and chef Nate Carney that celebrates local food producers, and Mint Mark, where chef Sean Pharr and team create inventive highlights like duck frites and pierogi pork verde. If you like sweets, don’t miss CocoVaa, a chocolate shop where chef/owner Syovata Edari makes bonbons inspired by her Kenyan, Irish and Russian heritage.

Planning tip: Take a tour of Monona Terrace, a convention center with an exterior designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Check out the art exhibitions and great gift shop.

12. Cleveland, Ohio

The one thing not to miss: The deliciously creative and seasonal doughnuts, such as Peach Cobbler, Boston Cream Pie and Lemon Lavender at The Vegan Doughnut Company.

With its fascinating neighborhoods and busy downtown, Cleveland, located on Lake Erie, totally rocks. 4th Street is abuzz with pedestrian traffic and lots of fascinating eateries. Chef Michael Symon's two-story Mabel's BBQ features ribs, brisket, pork belly and kielbasa. Blue Agave is great for tacos, bowls and margarita combos such as their pineapple habanero, blood orange and cranberry pomegranate.

Cleveland’s Italian Village is the real deal, with streets lined by Italian groceries, bakeries, restaurants and shops. Most of the action happens on Mayfield Road, but don’t be afraid to wander down side streets.

For baked goods, there are tough choices to make. Celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse praised the cassata cake Corbo’s, which opened more than 60 years ago. Just a block away, Presti’s, which opened in 1903, has both sweets and savory items such as pizza and sandwiches, plus a dining area.

There’s vineyard-style dining in the back patio at Guarino’s, the oldest restaurant in the city. If you go to Mia Bella – and you should – be sure to get their prize-winning shrimp saganaki appetizer. The menu is contemporary Italian, and it’s a friendly neighborhood place. Angie’s Soul Café is the place to go for soul food like chicken and waffles, smothered pork chops and catfish.

Planning tip: To stock up on Italian groceries, baked goods and take-out such as hot items, salads and sandwiches, head to Gust Gallucci. This Cleveland institution founded by an Italian immigrant has been open for more than 110 years.

