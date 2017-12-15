Welcome to Kentucky
Thoroughbred Horse Farm Tour in Kentucky
This 3-hour tour generally includes a walking tour of the ivy-covered grounds of historic Keeneland Race Course, home to the planet’s most expensive horse auctions. Take a peek into the thoroughbred horse lifestyle as you go behind the scenes to explore a thoroughbred farm and visit up close and personal with their famous horses. Take a drive by the famous Calumet Farm where you'll see and hear the history of the farm; home of a breeding and racing dynasty that dominated the sport of kings during the 1940’s, 1950’s and beyond. See where scenes from the major motion pictures Secretariat, Seabiscuit and Dreamer were filmed and then visit the grave site of a very famous race horse.Please note: during race meets in April and October, 12:30pm tours will visit an alternate venue in place of Keeneland.
Lexington Kentucky Horse Farm Half-Day Tour
Our Horse Farm Tour gives its guests a close-up look at the world's premier Thoroughbred horse farms. You can expect to spend approximately 3- hours with your tour guide visiting horse farms, Historic Keeneland Race Course and other attractions in the area. Every tour includes a drive by Calumet, two farms including a walk through one of the region's modern barns, plus a tour of Keeneland Race Course. Tours depart from several area hotels. We offer a complete and comfortable tour with knowledgeable guides. We strive to make your visit to the Horse Capital of the World a part of the great Thoroughbred tradition. We want to leave a lasting impression of this experience by taking you inside the plank fences and down the shady lanes of Central Kentucky. You will see horses after their racing careers are over, in-foal broodmares, weanlings, yearlings and depending upon the time of year, newborn foals. Our tour is unique in that we offer a glimpse into the daily procedures of working farms. You will have an opportunity to walk through the modern barns and you don't even have to clean a stall! Make sure you bring you camera as there will be plenty of photo opportunities.
Behind the Scenes Thoroughbred Tour
Each tour starts at our main office which is located at the corner of Paris Pike and Johnston Road. Check in at the front desk and our tour guide will bring our mini bus around to pick you up. At 9:00am the bus departs from the main office. The first barns you come to are the two largest and original barns on the property and can house up to 300 horses each. This is where you will likely see the horsemen hot-walking, grooming or bathing their horse. It's all part of the daily activity. You will then pass two training tracks and then get off of the bus to stand rail-side watching morning workouts. It is likely an outrider or exercise rider will approach the group so if you've ever wanted to ask them a question, this is your chance! The group spends 20 to 30 minutes rail-side before getting back on the bus to travel to the backside. While on the backside you will see our training gate where horses learn to break from the gate, paddocks where horses spend their afternoons, hay and feed stores and more barns. As often as we can we will walk through Barn 28 and talk with trainer Mike Cameron if he is available. We spend about 30 minutes in the barn talking about the horses we see, how they are identified, what factors make central Kentucky the Horse Capital of the World and a myriad of other racing-related topics. He may even choose to pull a horse out of its stall! There is nothing quite like standing next to a 1,000-pound horse. So if you've ever wanted to have a Q & A session with a horse trainer, this will be your favorite part of the tour. Depending on the time of year, size of the tour group and amount of time left, the next stop may be a short walk through a gate to our neighbor, Mill Iron Farm. They have a swimming pool for horses! Trainers will sometimes choose to send their horses to Mill Iron for a quick swim rather than taking them to the track. As you head back to the main office, notice the plank wood fences that are all around you. Nowhere in the world will you see as much of this iconic fencing as you will in Central Kentucky.
Kentucky Derby Museum General Admission
Located in Louisville, the Kentucky Derby is one of America’s most exciting horse racing events in the world and takes place at Churchill Downs Racetrack. It is the first leg of the American Triple Crown and is known as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports" because of the actual duration of the race. Some like to call the race "The Run for the Roses" for the blanket of roses draped over the Derby winner. When you visit, you will enjoy a self-guided tour of the Kentucky Derby Museum, which includes two levels of family-friendly interactive permanent & temporary exhibits. Ten minutes past each hour, you will have the opportunity to see "The Greatest Race," an 18-minute movie about the Kentucky Derby and its history, a story that puts you right in the heart of the first Saturday of May. Immediately following "The Greatest Race" and at 30-minutes past every hour, you will experience an exhilarating 30-minute guided walking tour of historic Churchill Downs Racetrack and witness where some of the most famous teams of jockeys and Thoroughbreds competed such as Secretariat, Barbaro, Big Brown, California Chrome and the most recent Triple Crown winner in 2015- American Pharoah.
Derby City's Distillery and Museum Combo Pass
Discover how some incredible bourbon is created and distilled by visiting Copper and Kings Distillery and also spend time at the Kentucky Derby Museum with the same pass. You will get an exciting experience with our Derby City Combo Pass as well as enjoy some incredible savings since this pass is valid for One Admission into each location and will allow you to experience all both places while in town. You can start at either place but make sure you look at the Tour Times offered for the Distillery and the operation hours for the Kentucky Derby Museum. Cooper and Kings Distillery: Produces delicious American Spirits including Brandy, Apple Brandies and a variety of Vapor Distilled Absinthe. Our knowledgeable distillery tour includes a walk through our modern, Eco friendly facility including the Courtyard, with fire pit and reflecting pool, You will experience the Distillery floor, Maturation Cellar, and finishes with an exclusive tasting in the Art Gallery.Kentucky Derby Museum: Where every day is Derby day! When you visit the Museum, you will find yourself immersed in the next best thing to actually being at the Derby! Our exhibits will take you through the journey from the birth of the foal to the winner's circle or you can take in the view of the track from the middle of the Infield. We are the exclusive tour provider for Churchill Downs Racetrack! On our Historic Walking Tour of Churchill Downs Racetrack, you will have a chance to meet our resident Thoroughbred and miniature horse.
Mainstrasse Village Food Tour in Covington KY
On your 3-hour walking tour of beautiful Mainstrasse Village located in Covington, Kentucky, step back in time and experience life in the 1800’s. At 10:30 am you will meet your guide and begin a stroll through the village, which is on the National Historic Register, where you will see a German clock tower with a working glockenspiel, a German fountain, overhead trains, tree-lined streets with park benches and cobblestones. The buildings date back to the mid 1800’s and the atmosphere is like a quaint European village. Your tour guide will educate you on the history of the area, the architecture and provide insight into the individuals who own and operate the food venues.Sample foods from family owned restaurants only - never national chains. The food tastings you enjoy will contain locally sourced food from Kentucky and neighboring Cincinnati such as homemade German Bavarian pretzels with homemade beer cheese dip, a local craft beer from one of the numerous local breweries such as Braxton Brewery in Covington, Kentucky, a gourmet chili cheese hotdog featuring a Tex-Mex style chili made with Cincinnati goetta, assorted slices of NY style pizza or a gourmet burger, a charcuterie board and wine tasting, a homemade dessert such as apple crème brulee, bourbon pecan pie, apple pie and a generous serving of Ethiopian coffee. At the end of the tour around 1:30pm, you will have enjoyed the equal of a full lunch. Please note: The food venues are not handicap accessible. We can accommodate vegetarians only. Vegetarians must call prior to the tour 513-289-0035. We cannot accommodate food allergies, gluten-free, lo-carb or vegan diets. A standard liability waiver form must be signed prior to the start of the tour. Restrooms are available at every food venue. The total walking distance is a relaxing 1.25 miles on a flat terrain.If you feel your tour guide met or exceeded your expectations, tips are greatly appreciated.