Muhammad Ali Center

This must-see museum tells the tale of the city's most famous native: a local boxer nicknamed the Louisville Lip or, simply, The Greatest. Highlights among the interactive exhibits include a ring where you shadowbox with Ali, and a punching bag to practice your rhythm. Videos of his famous fights and street poetry captivate, but it’s the way they’re put in context with the Vietnam War and civil rights issues that Ali fought for that give the place its power.

Expect to spend a couple of hours browsing the galleries.