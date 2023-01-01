Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co

This small distiller located downtown along Whiskey Row has an intriguing story. First opened in the 1880s, it closed during WWI to conserve corn. It remained shuttered for almost a century, until family members of the original distiller revived his whiskey recipes, and voilà. Tours depart every hour on the half hour; the last one is 90 minutes before closing time. They peak at the handsome vintage bar in the tasting room where you’ll knock back four delicious samples.