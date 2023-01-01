Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co

Louisville

Jarrod Rampy rolls a barrel for bourbon into the Kentucky Peerless Distilling company in Louisville, Kentucky on April 11, 2019. - To be called Bourbon in the United States the whiskey mash contents require a minimum of 51 percent corn and stored in a new barrel lined with charred oak.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Getty

This small distiller located downtown along Whiskey Row has an intriguing story. First opened in the 1880s, it closed during WWI to conserve corn. It remained shuttered for almost a century, until family members of the original distiller revived his whiskey recipes, and voilà. Tours depart every hour on the half hour; the last one is 90 minutes before closing time. They peak at the handsome vintage bar in the tasting room where you’ll knock back four delicious samples.

