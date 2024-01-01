Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center

Indiana

LoginSave

Reopened to fanfare in 2016, this small museum and information center for Falls of the Ohio State Park features exhibits chronicling the geological history of the area from the the Devonian Period to the present. It screens an 11-minute HD orientation film.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Muhammad Ali Center

    Muhammad Ali Center

    1.09 MILES

    This must-see museum tells the tale of the city's most famous native: a local boxer nicknamed the Louisville Lip or, simply, The Greatest. Highlights…

  • Louisville Slugger museum and factory - LOUISVILLE. KENTUCKY - JUNE 14, 2019; Shutterstock ID 1441901372; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

    1.18 MILES

    See how baseball's most famous bat is made. Hillerich & Bradsby Co have been manufacturing the Louisville Slugger here since 1884. Admission includes a…

  • Speed Art Museum

    Speed Art Museum

    3.9 MILES

    Built in 1927 and revamped to the tune of $60 million in recent years, Kentucky's most important art museum – unaffiliated but on the University of…

  • Kentucky Derby Museum

    Kentucky Derby Museum

    4.77 MILES

    On the Churchill Downs racetrack grounds, the museum has exhibits on derby history, including a peek into the life of jockeys and a roundup of the most…

  • Angel's Envy

    Angel's Envy

    1.63 MILES

    A micro-distillery that's one of the hippest spots around, Angel's Envy bucks local tradition by finishing its bourbon in port barrels, giving it a hint…

  • Jim Beam American Stillhouse

    Jim Beam American Stillhouse

    24.38 MILES

    Beam is the country's best-selling bourbon. Watch a film about the Beam family, take the 90-minute tour through the factory and warehouses, and then…

  • 2B3RCKC Rack house Bourbon whiskey warehouse of Old Forester Distilling Co in Whiskey Row.Louisville.Kentucky.USA

    Old Forester Distilling Co

    1.32 MILES

    A new Whiskey Row facility that opened in 2018, Old Forester itself is a classic brand, around since the 1870s. The distillery lets you view the entire…

  • Louisville, KY - Sept. 11, 2021: Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Whiskey Row is part of the Urban Bourbon Trail and features the world's largest rocks glass in their front window.; Shutterstock ID 2039952233; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

    1.2 MILES

    The first distillery to open on Whiskey Row, Evan Williams puts on quite a multimedia show. Exhibits transport you back to the 1780s when bourbon-making…

View more attractions

Nearby Indiana attractions

1. Falls of the Ohio State Park

0.02 MILES

In Clarksville, this state park has only rapids, no falls, but it is of interest for its 390-million-year-old fossil beds, which are ideally seen in late…

2. Muhammad Ali Center

1.09 MILES

This must-see museum tells the tale of the city's most famous native: a local boxer nicknamed the Louisville Lip or, simply, The Greatest. Highlights…

3. Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co

1.11 MILES

This small distiller located downtown along Whiskey Row has an intriguing story. First opened in the 1880s, it closed during WWI to conserve corn. It…

4. Frazier History Museum

1.16 MILES

This state-of-the-art museum covers 1000 years of history with grisly battle dioramas and costumed interpreters demonstrating swordplay and staging mock…

5. Kentucky Science Center

1.16 MILES

Three floors of exhibits illuminate biology, physiology, physics, computing and more for families (kids love it) on historic Main St. For an extra $8 to …

6. Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

1.18 MILES

See how baseball's most famous bat is made. Hillerich & Bradsby Co have been manufacturing the Louisville Slugger here since 1884. Admission includes a…

7. Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

1.2 MILES

The first distillery to open on Whiskey Row, Evan Williams puts on quite a multimedia show. Exhibits transport you back to the 1780s when bourbon-making…

8. Old Forester Distilling Co

1.32 MILES

A new Whiskey Row facility that opened in 2018, Old Forester itself is a classic brand, around since the 1870s. The distillery lets you view the entire…