Reopened to fanfare in 2016, this small museum and information center for Falls of the Ohio State Park features exhibits chronicling the geological history of the area from the the Devonian Period to the present. It screens an 11-minute HD orientation film.
Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center
Indiana
