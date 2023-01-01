Frazier History Museum

This state-of-the-art museum covers 1000 years of history with grisly battle dioramas and costumed interpreters demonstrating swordplay and staging mock debates. The new Spirit of Kentucky bourbon exhibit lets you make your own bourbon barrel (well, a model of one) and behold the Bottle Hall, where all 500 brands produced in the state shimmer in a fancy showcase.

The Bourbon Trail Welcome Center, with maps and distillery information, is on the museum's ground floor, along with an excellent gift shop of Kentucky goods.