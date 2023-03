A micro-distillery that's one of the hippest spots around, Angel's Envy bucks local tradition by finishing its bourbon in port barrels, giving it a hint of sweetness. The intimate tours are by reservation only, held on the hour Monday and Wednesday, and also on the half hour Thursday through Sunday, in groups of 12 maximum. A quality tasting session follows. Be sure to look up at the Big Ass Fans!

After the tour, enjoy a cocktail (from $12) in the full bar.