Louisville

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Painted sign above the paddles of the 'Belle of Louisville' on Ohio River.

Lottie Davies

Overview

Louisville (or Loo-a-vul, as the locals say) is handsome, underrated and undeniably cool. Think of it as a hipster with good Southern manners. A fun and artsy town built on bourbon and American sport icons (it's home to the Kentucky Derby, and was the birthplace of Muhammad Ali and the Louisville Slugger baseball bat), it has evolved into one of the South's most foodie-centric cities, a lovely spot to eat and museum-hop between rounds of pursuing North America's best bourbon old-fashioned cocktail.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Muhammad Ali Center

    Muhammad Ali Center

    Louisville

    This must-see museum tells the tale of the city's most famous native: a local boxer nicknamed the Louisville Lip or, simply, The Greatest. Highlights…

  • Louisville Slugger museum and factory - LOUISVILLE. KENTUCKY - JUNE 14, 2019; Shutterstock ID 1441901372; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

    Louisville

    See how baseball's most famous bat is made. Hillerich & Bradsby Co have been manufacturing the Louisville Slugger here since 1884. Admission includes a…

  • Speed Art Museum

    Speed Art Museum

    Louisville

    Built in 1927 and revamped to the tune of $60 million in recent years, Kentucky's most important art museum – unaffiliated but on the University of…

  • 2B3RCKC Rack house Bourbon whiskey warehouse of Old Forester Distilling Co in Whiskey Row.Louisville.Kentucky.USA

    Old Forester Distilling Co

    Louisville

    A new Whiskey Row facility that opened in 2018, Old Forester itself is a classic brand, around since the 1870s. The distillery lets you view the entire…

  • Louisville, KY - Sept. 11, 2021: Evan Williams Bourbon Experience on Whiskey Row is part of the Urban Bourbon Trail and features the world's largest rocks glass in their front window.; Shutterstock ID 2039952233; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

    Louisville

    The first distillery to open on Whiskey Row, Evan Williams puts on quite a multimedia show. Exhibits transport you back to the 1780s when bourbon-making…

  • Kentucky Derby Museum

    Kentucky Derby Museum

    Louisville

    On the Churchill Downs racetrack grounds, the museum has exhibits on derby history, including a peek into the life of jockeys and a roundup of the most…

  • Jarrod Rampy rolls a barrel for bourbon into the Kentucky Peerless Distilling company in Louisville, Kentucky on April 11, 2019. - To be called Bourbon in the United States the whiskey mash contents require a minimum of 51 percent corn and stored in a new barrel lined with charred oak. After Canada, China, Mexico and the European Union slapped import duties from 10 to 25 percent on US whiskey and bourbon in 2018, exports dropped over 12 percent in the second quarter. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

    Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co

    Louisville

    This small distiller located downtown along Whiskey Row has an intriguing story. First opened in the 1880s, it closed during WWI to conserve corn. It…

  • Frazier History Museum

    Frazier History Museum

    Louisville

    This state-of-the-art museum covers 1000 years of history with grisly battle dioramas and costumed interpreters demonstrating swordplay and staging mock…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

Experience the highlights of Louisville, Kentucky, with these top things to do.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

This is when to plan your trip to Kentucky's coolest city.

Read article

Transportation

Luckily for fans of bourbon and racing, Louisville is surprisingly walkable. Whether you come for the distilleries or the Derby, here's how to get around.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Downtown may be full of delights but make time for the hidden treasures in Louisville's other neighborhoods. Here's our guide to six of the best.

Read article

Day Trips

Kentucky’s most vibrant city has a lot going for it, and it's also a great hub for day trips. Here is our pick of the best day trips from Louisville.

Read article

Money and Costs

Louisville is the perfect city for budget travelers. From bargain accommodation to cheap delicious meals, here's how to stretch your dollars in Derby City.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Louisville

The iconic home of the Kentucky Derby is a fun budget day out

Art and Culture

Best museums in Louisville: 10 great collections for art, history, and sports fans

May 22, 2022 • 5 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Louisville