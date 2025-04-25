Luckily for fans of bourbon and racing, Louisville (that's Loo-a-vul to locals) – the capital of Kentucky's unique take on whiskey and home of the Kentucky Derby – also has a surprisingly walkable downtown. Indeed, bouncing between the city's main attractions after one too many Old Fashioneds is perhaps a little bit too easy to do.

But much of Louisville's allure lies outside its compact downtown core. If you plan to hit the city highlights that lie further afield or explore more of the city's historic and atmospheric neighborhoods, Louisville's excellent metro transportation options make urban navigation a breeze. Exploring Kentucky's biggest city is as smooth as the state's most famous hooch – here's a guide to getting around in Louisville.

It's worth visiting Churchill Downs even if there isn't a race on. Thomas Kelley/Shutterstock

How to get to Churchill Downs

During the Kentucky Derby, you can drive or take rideshare to Churchill Downs but be sure to purchase parking months in advance if you want to park close (parking tends to sell out by March) or check shuttle options if you want to park farther afield. Parking, including ADA spaces, is first-come-first-served, and you can enter the track through the Paddock Gate, Clubhouse Gate or Infield Gate.

Rideshare is a good option, as well, but keep in mind that getting out after the race will take time whether you're driving or riding – and you may have to walk a ways before calling for a rideshare pickup.

Transit Authority of River City (TARC) serves Louisville and southern Indiana with more than 220 buses, and routes 4, 6, and 29 will get you to Churchill Downs. You can find route maps on the TARC website or by using Google Maps and clicking the transit icon.

Downtown Louisville. 4kclips/Shutterstock

Discover downtown Louisville on foot or by scooter

Many of Louisville's most celebrated attractions – the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, the Muhammad Ali Center, the Kentucky Science Center, the KMAC Museum, the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory and the Frazier History Museum – all sit within half a mile of each other downtown, so it's easy to hit the big sights on foot.

This area on and around West Main St, known as Museum Row, is one of the South's most interesting and compact cultural quarters, and it's also home to one of the largest collections of cast-iron facades in the US.

There are numerous other walkable attractions within four blocks of the center, including the city's celebrated Whiskey Row – once the hub of Kentucky's bourbon-making industry – which winds through the city one block north of Main, following East Main St and the Ohio River. Throughout downtown Louisville, bars, restaurants, distilleries and other cultural points of interest are clustered in this condensed core.

In addition, Lime and Bird rides can easily be found around the city.

It's easy to explore Louisville with your own car or motorcycle

Downtown Louisville sits on the Kentucky-Indiana border (marked by the Ohio River, and colloquially known as "Kentuckiana" in these parts). It's intersected by Interstates 65 and 64, which dissect the downtown area near Waterfront Park and the pedestrian-only Big Four Bridge, providing easy access to the center. Fuel is easy to find; there's a handy online map showing alternative fueling stations (biodiesel, compressed natural gas and electric charging stations) in Kentucky.

Parking charges apply in the downtown area between 7am and 6pm – you'll pay $2.25 per hour for the first two hours and $3.35 per hour for each additional hour (with a limit of one to four hours of parking, as indicated on street signs). On-street parking in metered areas is free after 6pm Monday through Saturday and all day Sunday. There are also 15 parking garages and two surface lots downtown. Outside of the downtown area, finding free street parking is usually not a problem.

A word of warning for visitors traveling between Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Louisville: RiverLink, which manages the electronic-only toll system for the Ohio River Bridges Project, charges double for drivers without a pre-registered account (so pretty much everyone who doesn’t live in Kentuckiana). Expect a charge of $4.42 to cross, instead of the $2.21 charged to local residents.

Old Louisville is known for its historic architecture. Chris Petot/Shutterstock

Tackle Louisville's historic neighborhoods by TARC bus

The city's bus transportation system is a cost-effective and efficient way to navigate the city. It's a 25-minute ride on bus 43 from the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory to Monnik Beer Co in the historic neighborhood of Germantown. Cash fare singles ride cost $1.75 on local buses and $2.75 on express buses. Cash fares require exact change and come with no transfers.

If you buy the stored-value contactless MyTARC smart card ($5), you'll save $0.25 per ride over the cash fare and get free transfers within a two-hour timeframe. TARC supports real-time trip planning via Google Maps.

Hail a rideshare for more bourbon and less driving, hail a rideshare

As is the case in most US cities, rideshare companies Uber and Lyft operate all over Louisville, alongside traditional taxi companies. According to Louisville Tourism, Uber is the more popular of the two, but Lyft can sometimes be cheaper.

Beat the traffic by riding, skating, scooting, running or walking the Louisville Loop

The Louisville Loop is a 100-mile mixed-use trail system that will eventually encircle the city. At the time of writing, nearly 50 miles of trails were already in operation, including a 24-mile stretch along the river on Louisville's west side. The loop will eventually connect many of the city's historic neighborhoods, museums, attractions and green spaces.

There's no estimated completion date for the network, but sections such as the Floyds Fork section by The Parklands and the Big Four Bridge Trailhead to Shawnee Park or Southern Indiana are great ways to travel between some of Kentuckiana's best natural attractions. Upon completion, the Loop may completely transform the way the city moves.

Distillation equipment in a Louisville distillery. Alexandra Adele/Shutterstock

Take a tour to get the best from the Bourbon Trail

Traveling along Kentucky's Bourbon Trail tasting the wares of the state's historic distilleries presents travelers with a bit of a conundrum. Who wants to sacrifice themselves as a designated driver? Nobody, that's who! Adding to the challenge, bourbon clocks in somewhere between 80 and 100 proof, so it doesn't take much to tip you over the limit. Nursing a Kentucky-born Old Fashioned requires skill and appreciation – leave the driving to others!

To explore the city's distilleries safely, without racking up a big bill for taxis or rideshares, contact Mint Julep Experiences, which offers tours to historic and craft bourbon distilleries east and south of Louisville.

Why rideshares are my favorite way to travel in Louisville

Louisville is a town that appreciates its drink. Whether you plan to hit highlights such as Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby Museum (and sample a famed mint julep cocktail) or hit up the atmospheric bars, restaurants and breweries in historic neighborhoods such as Germantown and Butchertown, it's best to leave the driving to someone else. Rideshare apps strike the perfect balance between cost and efficiency when exploring Louisville.